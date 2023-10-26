Guaranty Trust grows profit to N433.2b in Q3

, the holding company for Guaranty Trust Bank and its former subsidiaries, grew its pre-tax profit by 155.2 per cent to N433.2 billion in the third quarter.

Profit after tax jumped from N130.35 billion in third quarter 2022 to N367.42 billion in third quarter 2023. Earnings per share thus increased to N12.98 n third quarter 2023 as against N4.55 in third quarter 2022.

The group’s net loan book grew by 17.7 per cent from N1.89 trillion in December 2022 to N2.22 trillion in September 2023. Deposit liabilities increased by 37.9 per cent from N4.61 trillion in December 2022 to N6.36 trillion in September 2023. headtopics.com

The group’s financial ratios remained strong with pre-tax return on equity (ROAE) of 52.4 per cent, pre-tax return on assets (ROAA) of 7.7 per cent, full impact capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 25.1 per cent and cost to income ratio of 29.7 per cent.Group Chief Executive Officer, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, Mr.

He said the group was proud of its work towards promoting enterprise across the African continent over the years and remain committed to helping indigenous small businesses thrive through consumer-focused fairs. headtopics.com

