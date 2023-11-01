Group to PTAD: use approved scale for payments

It claimed that PTAD had vowed not to implement the section if there was no salary increase for civil servants.He urged the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, to cease the opportunity of her second coming as PTAD Executive Secretary to correct some anomalies in the Directorate.

Odewabi lamented that most of the promises given to pensioners by Federal Government through PTAD had remained unfulfilled. He cited the harmonisation of benefits, saying PTAD had told them it had set up a committee on it since January, last year but that nothing has been done to harmonise pensioners’ benefits.

He also said in January, this year, the 40 per cent increase on workers’ allowances was effected which PTAD ought to have paid pensioners.He said the executive members of the group had engaged PTAD several times, but that nothing came out of it.

He added: “There is also delay in payment of some of our members’ retirement entitlement. They only pay the monthly entitlements but delay the payment of the lump sum entitlements of some of our members. For instance, one of our members had his entitlement lump sum paid 20 years after his death whereas he has been going for the payment and PTAD has been delaying in whatever findings it was making before the payment.

PTAD spokesman, Mr. Olugbenga Ajayi, however, said the Directorate had never adjusted pensioners’ monthly benefit downward due to lack of funds.He explained that what the Directorate did was to re-compute the amount paid to pensioner to ensure nobody is under or over paid.Ajayi further said there was pension increment in 2019 contrary to the claim of by ARFESPON, adding that the next salary increase is next year – the next pension increment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: PTAD: Resolving pensioners’ issuesThe Nation Newspaper PTAD: Resolving pensioners’ issues

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Group alleges plot to sponsor protest against GbajabiamilaThe Nation Newspaper Group alleges plot to sponsor protest against Gbajabiamila

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Provide facts, figures of your wealth, anti-graft group asks Zamfara govThe Nation Newspaper Provide facts, figures of your wealth, anti-graft group asks Zamfara gov

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Group drags Adeleke, PS to ICPC over alleged violation of procurement actA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Afro Nation Cancels Highly Anticipated Concert in NigeriaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕