Group seeks Atiku, Obasanjo’s support for Tinubu after Supreme Court verdict

A civil society group, Congress for Rights Of Yoruba Nationalities (CROYN), has called on the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, to demonstrate exceptional maturity, courage and patriotism by congratulating President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the poll, which the Supreme Court has now validated.
It urged Atiku to “exhibit large-heartedness and genuine statesmanship far above partisanship, as exemplified by former President Goodluck Jonathan.” It also reminded the party that the same institution that it was degrading had on many occasions, under this current republic, given victories to the party more than any other political party.
CROYN noted that Obasanjo had demonstrated over the last one decade that his constituency is Nigeria and his only constituency project is the security and well-being of her people, her democratic growth and economic transformation, which it said was in tandem with Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria.
In the view of the group, “the message and its impact would resonate not across Nigeria alone but all over the world, if Obasanjo, Atiku and Peter Obi decide to o congratulate President Tinubu and visit Aso Rock as elder statesmen.”
Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison- Madueke, will be hauled before a Southwark Crown Court judge on Monday to answer bribery charges and allegations of corruption from the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA).
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant for the governorship election in Edo State, Gideon Ikhine, an engineer, yesterday, vowed to take power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governance in the state after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki.