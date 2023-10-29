Group petitions Tinubu over abduction of youth Corps members

The Renewed Hope Agenda Coalition (RHOC) has cried out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wade into the abduction of 8 corps members in Sokoto state about 3 months ago.

The group demanded the immediate release of the Corp members within seven days or face mass protests across the nation. “NYSC is a critical agency of government and Mr President must not inherit liabilities from the previous administration. It is time to act now in the interest of the scheme, the nation and to protect the image of Mr President.

“It is our belief that adequate security arrangements ought to be in place for each and every batch of Corp members deployed especially to high risk areas. The petition further informed Mr President to investigate the previous reported cases of kidnap of Corp members and how they were released. headtopics.com

“Innocent Nigerians who are serving the country cannot be turned into blood money factories by a few corrupt people heading the scheme.” Mr President, this presidential investigation would open a can of worms and deep rot eating up the fabric of the scheme and it must not be allowed to continue under your leadership “

