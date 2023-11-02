Group hails Tinubu’s trust in Gbajabiamila, cautions mischief-makers

Uzoigwe, who was Special Assistant to Gbajabiamila on Political Matters (South East) when he was House of Representatives Speaker, warned mischief-makers and propagandists to stop actions capable of distracting Gbajabiamila from doing his work.

The group’s president appealed to the National Assembly to do something about fake news, which is fast becoming a menace in the society, fearing that the trend might get out of hand, if left unchecked.

Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) has granted hosting rights to its 43rd yearly Council and 18th Managing Directors' Roundtable to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). The gathering of 24 littoral African countries in Lagos, from November 6 to 9, would be declared open by President Bola Tinubu, with the theme: “The…

President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, has stated that the late musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (popularly known as Mohbad) was not a member of the body. He clarified that if he were a member, the controversy around his royalties with former record label, Marlian Records, would have been amicably resolved. Okafor…

Asagba of Asaba, HRM Joseph Edozien, and his cabinet will today plant 76 masquerade trees in honour of their late daughter, the late Maryam Babangida, for her outstanding contributions towards the empowerment of Nigerian women. The tree planting is to draw public attention to the need to renew individual and collective commitment to the fight…Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said that fixing Nigerian roads will require a whopping N18 trillion in the next four years.

