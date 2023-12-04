Group Hails Tinubu for Reappointing Mele Kyari as GCEO of NNPCL

A group under the aegis of the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC) has hailed President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO of the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, saying one good turn deserves another.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the leader of 21st CYNDAC, Izon Ebi said that the reappointment of Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO of NNPCL is an indication of Tinubu’s ambition to bring economic turnaround by fighting criminality in the downstream oil sector





