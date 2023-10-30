Group demands sack of defence minister over alleged fraud

Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity, has called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

In a statement delivered by its National Coordinator, Danesi Momoh, the group said it took the bold move to lend its voice in crying out to state its position over “the ignoble crass corruption and embezzlement that was carefully designed and masterminded by the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.”

"A defence portfolio to an inefficient leader who romanced bandits was perhaps one of the biggest mistakes of this administration but it can be corrected," a part of the statement noted.

The group said as noted by the spokesperson to Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Idris, Mr Matawelle cannot be trusted, not just with public funds but also with the defence of Nigeria. Mr Momoh noted that if allowed to remain in office, Mr Matawalle will introduce his crooked gimmicks in contract racketeering in the Ministry of Defence, which has always been known for its impeccable handling of procurement because of the sensitivity of its mandate.

"Contrary to claims that payments for the Cargo Airport and other contracts were made to the contractor solely based on certificates issued by the supervising ministries or agencies, records clearly show that all payments made to contractors were done in Zamfara State under Mr Matawelle were not based on an accurate assessment of the work done and also not certified by the supervising ministries."

“For a project that is only 19.47% completed, equivalent to N2.25 billion, one wonders why the Cargo Airport contractor was paid the sum of N6.78 billion. Obviously, Bello Matawalle thought he could confuse Nigerians by saying the project was 50-100% completed to justify his thievery.

