'Gross negligence' -- group asks Tinubu to sack NYSC DG over abduction of corps members

The Renewed Hope Agenda Coalition (RHOC) has asked President Bola Tinubu to sack Yusha’u Ahmed, director-general of the National Youth Service Corps,The corps members were abducted by gunmen in August while on their way to the orientation camp in Sokoto.

In a petition to Tinubu, Oduma Richard Oduma, RHOC executive director of operations, alleged that it was the gross negligence on the part of Ahmed that led to the kidnap of the corps members. The group accused the NYSC DG and management of turning the scheme to a money-making venture “while ignoring the security of lives of corp members”.“Mr President, it is clear from open sources that the management is profiting from the insecurity hence the negligence,” the group said.

“More importantly, we have credible intelligence that 13 million Naira was paid as ransom and so much more expended without any receipts by the NYSC officials in the name of ransom yet the Corp members remain in captivity for more than 90 days, this is unfortunate. headtopics.com

“Mr President, it is on record that under Brig Gen Yu’shau Ahmed, more Corp members have ended up in the hands of kidnappers and bandits more than any other Director General of the scheme in recent times.

“This is abuse of privilege and a mockery of the citizens and must not be allowed to continue under your leadership as president.” The group asked Tinubu to take necessary actions in the interest of the scheme and look for competent people “who will prioritize the interest of the people beyond personal greed”. headtopics.com

The group also demanded the release of the abducted corps members within seven days, adding that failure to ensure their freedom would lead to a mass protest across Nigeria.“Mr President, the kidnap of Corp members by bandits in Sokoto is a deliberate and direct consequence of negligence on the part of the scheme’s management and there should be consequences,” RHOC said.

Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challengesThe Nation Newspaper Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges - Adeleke Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recoveryThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recovery – Oludare Read more ⮕

Nigeria crawling but we’re here to change that narrative, Tinubu tells ScholzThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria crawling but we're here to change that narrative, Tinubu tells Scholz Read more ⮕

S’ Court verdict: Tinubu can take Nigeria to dreamland, says PDP senatorThe Nation Newspaper S' Court verdict: Tinubu can take Nigeria to dreamland, says PDP senator Read more ⮕

Nigeria’s future bleak without restructuring, Southern/Middle-Belt leaders tell TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement affirming Tinubu’s victory, puts Nigeria on the map of global shameA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕