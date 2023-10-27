Great men don’t run from life’s challenges

The President of the 6th and 7th Senate, Senator David Mark, and former Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien have challenged Nigerians to improve their reading culture.

In the book, titled, “Boldness to Succeed: The Journey of life”, the author narrates how he engaged in wheelbarrow pushing, among other menial duties, in Abuja as a university graduate to make ends meet.

Senator Mark, who was represented at the event by Abas Ejembi, said, the inspirational book by Elder Etuk could not have come at a better time because people commit suicide because they don’t see what the future holds for them. headtopics.com

The ex-Senate president also used the opportunity to encourage Nigerians to develop a reading culture and commended Etuk for putting his experience in a book for generations to come. He said, “If you want to hide information from most Nigerians, write it in a book.” The elder statesman also commended the author for writing the book to tell the world about his experience in life.While describing book writing as a very challenging task going by his personal experience, he said though he studied Engineering in school, it was his interest in reading books about people that encouraged him to join politics to serve humanity.

