Great Green Wall To Tackle Desertification In Kebbi, Borno, Katsina, Others

Desertification has impacted negatively on the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians living in these affected states.

The director-general of NGGW, Dr Yusuf Maina Bukar, said yesterday that the agency under his watch is making a difference by taking its assignment seriously in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja after receiving an award from the National Renewed Hope Youth Ambassadors, Bukar regretted that desertification has devastated farmlands and livelihood of the people in the affected states, even as he noted that it was time to address its impact on the people.

He stated: “We are collaborating with states to tackle this issue. We have lost farmlands, livelihood in those areas and that is to tell you the level of damage and danger this has posed to the states.

"So, we won't relent; we are committed to helping Mr President to deliver on his 'Renewed Hope' agenda for Nigeria."On his part, the director general of the National Renewed Hope Youth Ambassadors, Haruna Adamu Sardauna explained the essence of the award.

He said Bukar, with the support of his management team, has established shelter belts, woodlot, plantations, orchards and gardens in tertiary institutions, adding that he deserves the award for his performance in office.