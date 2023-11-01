“Gray Cardinal” of Sanctions! How Pyshnyy unified a western sanctions coalition around Ukraine

At a time when Russian forces were already approaching Kyiv, Pyshnyycalled all members of the government and key foreign policy experts. They quickly discussed the situation and determined a list of sanctions that needed to be immediately imposed. Pyshnyymade it clear to Western partners that only harsh sanctions could stop the tanks and Putin.

The imposition of sanctions created tension not only on the international level but also among the Russian population. Sanctions became a crucial tool in the fight against the aggressor and the restoration of stability in Ukraine.

“Sanctions work. That’s the first news. No matter how hard they try to convince us otherwise. They work and work powerfully… I had meetings at the State Department and the Department of the Treasury of the United States and with colleagues from central banks… However, I am convinced that we can and should do much more.

This goal represents another stage in the fight against Russian aggression. To achieve this aim, Pyshnyy is conducting extensive work because it requires complex diplomatic efforts and cooperation with key Western partners.

As part of his work with his partners, Pyshnyy actively engages in diplomatic negotiations and advocates for the idea of confiscating the property of Russians that has been frozen in their countries. He emphasizes that these assets were unlawfully acquired and are connected to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and that their confiscation and subsequent redistribution in favor of Ukraine is a fair and solidarity-based step.

