Govt losing billions in entertainment industry

The entertainer recalled that Ogun State used to be the hub of entertainment after Lagos, charging the present administration to tap into the industry especially in this era of digital content creator. While saying his forthcoming show would feature comedians like Alibaba, Basket Mouth, Julius Agwu, Seyi Law and others, Abegunde called on governors to create an enabling environment for entertainers and start sponsoring them.

DAILYPOSTNGR: How NAPTIP, Plateau Govt rescued 21 children from traffickersThe National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said on Tuesday that it had rescued 14 children who were trafficked from Plateau to Lagos State. The Plateau State Government also said it has recently rescued seven children trafficked to Edo and Lagos states.

