Governor Uzodimma declares Imo state governorship election as freest and fairest in history

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, on Friday, said last Saturday’s Imo state governorship election was the freest, fairest, and most peaceful election in the history of the state. Uzodimma stated this to newsmen in Owerri, after receiving his certificate of return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s National Commissioner, supervising the South East, Hon. Kenneth Ukeagu.

The governor said the Imo governorship election was “widely adjudged a credible poll, whose integrity can not be questioned.” Defending his mandate, Uzodimma said: “I congratulate Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, the Deputy Governor-elect of Imo State, who has also received her Certificate of Return, making her the second female deputy governor of Imo State since the creation of our state in 1976. “In my thank you address, which I gave shortly after I was declared the winner of the election, I acknowledged the contribution of all segments of the Imo society who worked hard for my victory. I also dedicated the victory first to God, from whom all powers com

