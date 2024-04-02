Governor Sokoto Denies Taking Loans for Projects in Sokoto State

Governor Ahmed Sokoto has refuted allegations that he took loans to execute projects in Sokoto State. The BBC Hausa Service reported on Monday that Sokoto State is among the northern states that have taken foreign loans to execute developmental projects. According to the report, the current administration has taken a foreign loan amounting to $489 million to execute meaningful projects across the state.

Reacting to the report, Governor Sokoto, in a statement by his press secretary, Abubakar Bawa, denied the allegation, describing it as misleading and false. He maintained that his administration has never received a loan from anybody within or outside the country. “Let me make it categorically clear that I have never taken any loan from anybody since we came on board. The BBC report was indeed misleading, and I expect them to verify the information they claimed to have gotten from the Debt Management Service before going on ai

