Governor Shettima urges support for President Tinubu to take Nigeria to greater heights.

Tinubu @72: Governor Radda applauds President’s steadfast pursuit of Nigeria’s revivalMalam Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State Katsina State has depicted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a leader committed to salvaging the fortunes of Nigeria and her citizens. He disclosed this while congratulating Mr President on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary, this Friday.

Jigawa governor salutes President Tinubu on 72nd birthdayMr Namadi extolled President Tinubu's leadership, vision, and dedication to the progress and development of Nigeria through exemplary leadership.

Kogi State Governor Commends President Tinubu for Signing Nigeria Student Loan ActKogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, praises President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Nigeria Student Loan Act, which establishes the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). The Governor believes that this act will enhance the quality of education and increase access for Nigerian youth and children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

President Bola Tinubu Attends Inauguration of Senegal's Youngest PresidentPresident Bola Tinubu on Tuesday joined other leaders in West Africa to witness the historic inauguration of left-wing pan-Africanist Bassirou Diomaye Faye as Senegal’s youngest president. The Nigerian President attended the event in his capacity as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

‘We have crossed the rubicon’ -- Shettima says history will remember Tinubu as decisive leaderNigeria's independent online newspaper

VP Shettima Says Tinubu Committed To Nigeria’s Infrastructure DevelopmentThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

