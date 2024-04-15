Governor Sanwo-Olu: APC in Southwest to Ensure Party Remains the Party of Choice

Ahead of November 16 governorship election in Ondo State , Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the All Progressives Congress in the Southwest will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure APC remains the party of choice.
National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje inaugurated and presented letters to six governors at the party headquarters in Abuja on March 26, to coordinate party activities and reconcile aggrieved members in each zone. He said: “We are engaging in all the issues that we have in all our states and trying to bring all of us together. We are beginning to look at areas where we can intervene as a zone, especially with critical stakeholders.”
“We have identified the places we need to work, and the work is continuous. We are working in Oyo State. We will continue to work in Osun State. We will continue to work in Ondo State. Ondo State has a unique issue because we have an election coming that affects all parties.“Some candidates have been thrown out; there are people who have aspired to be aspirants and will turn out to be candidates after the primaries.
National Vice Chairman Isaacs Kekemeke, who read a communique after the meeting, said they have decided to ensure harmonisation and reconciliation in all states of the Southwest, particularly in Oyo, Osun and Ondo states, where the party will participate in a governorship election later this year. “The meeting also resolved, as part of engagement with the leadership, formal and informal, of the party, to convene a Southwest Assembly in June. The meeting also resolved that, under the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu, this forum will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders, to ensure their empowerment and productive engagement by the government of the federation and various governments in the Southwest.
Governorship Election Ondo State Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu All Progressives Congress APC Southwest Stakeholders National Working Committee Zonal Working Committee Dividends Of Democracy Meeting National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje Party Headquarters Abuja Party Activities Reconcile Aggrieved Members
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »