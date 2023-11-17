Governor removes Chief Justice despite court injunction

This is despite an interim injunction by Justice Dele Peters of the National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan restraining the governor from removing the CJ or terminating her appointment. Justice Peters ruled on a motion ex-parte filed by Justice Ojo through her counsel, Oladipo Olasope (SAN). Adeleke, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the Osun Judicial Service Commission and the Accountant-General are the defendants.

But, the governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said the CJ’s removal followed his approval of a resolution of the House of Assembly. According to him, the House asked Justice Adepele Ojo to step aside pending investigation of allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption and disregard for the rule of law against he

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Court restrains Osun State Governor from removing Chief Judge and Secretary of Judicial Service CommissionThe National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has restrained Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke from removing the state's Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, and the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSCN). The orders were granted following separate suits filed by Ojo and Obidiya, both represented by counsel Oladipo Olasope, challenging Adeleke's decision to remove them from their positions.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THECABLENG: Former Governor Discovers Pension Scam Involving His Late UncleAbdulkadir Kure, former governor of Niger state, discovers a pension scam involving his late uncle who had been collecting pension for several years after his death.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Lagos State Governor Calls for Global Standards to Regulate Digital ContentsThe Lagos State Governor , Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, calls for global standards to regulate digital contents in the country. He made this statement at the Third Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference (NDCRC) in Lagos, highlighting the growth and impact of the Nigerian film industry.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Governor Diri's Victory in Bayelsa State Election Faces OppositionThe victory of Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 11, election in Bayelsa State, has been kicked against by the Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Udengs Eradiri, noting that he and his team were studying the results and brainstorming on the next line of action.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: APC Renewed Hope Integrity Network Warns Against Plot to Cause Rift Between Tinubu and Zamfara GovernorThe All progressives Congress (APC) Renewed Hope Integrity Network (ARHIN) has warned against subterranean plot by disgruntled elements to cause rift between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State. Led by Mal. Danjuma Umar, the group insisted that those behind the plot are nothing but clout chasers working for some politicians under investigation for fraudulent activities. The group distanced Governor Lawal from the move by the presidential candidate of the opposition peoples democratic party (PDP) to ascertain the authenticity of the Chicago state university certificate of President Tinubu

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Governor of Enugu State announces cash awards and promises conclusion of minimum wage negotiation Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has announced cash awards for state workers and assured the conclusion of minimum wage negotiation. He emphasized the importance of worker welfare and the administration's commitment to improving the lives of Enugu State workers through various social interventions.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »