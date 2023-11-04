Governor of Rivers Apologises Over Political Crisis

Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, has apologised to the people of the state over the recent political crisis in the state. On Monday, political tension heightened in the state when some lawmakers in the house of assembly moved to impeach Fubara. Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi and chairman of the PDP governors forum, had said President Bola Tinubu has intervened in the crisis, expressing optimism that peace will be restored in the state.

Fubara called on all political actors in the state to 'sheathe their swords and allow for a peaceful and amicable resolution of all the issues'. The Rivers governor in a statement on Saturday, said he is a man of peace, adding that the advancement of the state is his primary concern. 'I wish to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his fatherly intervention which opened a series of communication channels to facilitate the timely resolution of the festering crises,' Fubara said. 'I wish to also thank our elders who are currently intervening in the matter. Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state. I am a man of peace and as governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern. Consequently, no sacrifice is too much for me to make to achieve this objective.

