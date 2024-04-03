Governor of Plateau State Calls for Collaboration for Peace and Unity

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has called on citizens to collaborate for peace, unity and good governance. He also called for a return to the spirit of love and brotherhood practised in the past. Mutfwang stated this while breaking fast with the Muslim Ummah at the New Government House in Little Rayfield Jos.

The Governor emphasised the significance of the gathering in fostering mutual understanding, strengthening bonds of brotherhood, and collectively working towards a peaceful, united, and prosperous Plateau. He underscored the importance of transcending differences in faith, ethnicity, or status to combat the common challenges facing the state, emphasizing that decades of violence have benefitted no one. While expressing gratitude to the Emir of Keffi, His Royal Highness Alh. Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa, the Emir of Borgu, Al

