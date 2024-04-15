Governor of Niger State Declares State of Emergency on Thuggery

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has declared a state of emergency on thuggery across the state, warning that government will not condone any form of criminal activity . Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has declared a state of emergency on thuggery across the state, warning that government will not condone any form of criminal activity .

He warned that sponsors of criminal elements would also not be spared, even as buildings accommodating criminals would be demolished.

