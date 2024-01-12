Governor Mutfwang's Victory Overturned by Court of Appeal

Governor Mutfwang of Plateau State plunged into a precarious situation after the Court of Appeal in a judgement delivered in November last year overturned his victory. Mr Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the governorship election last March by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, in a judgement delivered last November, the Court of Appeal upturned his victory.

The Court of Appeal went on to declare his challenger, Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the true winner of the keenly contested March 2023 governorship election in the state. Displeased with the decision, Mr Mutfwang who won at the first level of the challenge to his victory at the Plateau State Governorship Election Tribunal, immediately filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to have the Court of Appeal’s decision overturned. Delivering the lead judgement of the Supreme Court’s five-member panel on Friday, Emmanuel Agim referenced APC’s contention that the appellant was not qualified to contest the election





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court reserves judgement on Governor Mutfwang's appealThe Supreme Court reserves judgement on an appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State seeking the affirmation of his election victory, which was nullified by the Court of Appeal in November last year.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Court of Appeal dismisses PDP's appeal against Governor Abiodun's reelectionThe Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed by Ladi Adebutu and PDP against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State. The court affirmed the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal, upholding Governor Abiodun's declaration as Governor. PDP and Adebutu claim victory based on one justice's decision, but the collective decision of the other two justices outweighs it.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

New Governor Sworn in After Death of Ondo State GovernorMr Aiyedatiwa takes over as the new governor of Ondo State after the death of Mr Akeredolu. He declares a mourning period and vows to continue the previous governor's work.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Governor Diri Commends Former Governor Dickson for Not Acting as Political GodfatherGovernor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State praises his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, for his support and lack of overbearing behavior. Diri believes their unity has contributed to the peace and development of the state.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor Obaseki of Plotting to Install SuccessorDeputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, accuses Governor Godwin Obaseki of plotting to install Asue Ighodalo as his successor and vows to resist him during the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Court of Appeal Affirms Election Petition Tribunal's JudgementThe Court of Appeal has affirmed the election petition tribunal’s judgement, removing Governor Abba Yusuf and declaring Dr. Nasiru Gawuna as the winner. However, inconsistencies in the court judgement have caused confusion.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »