Governor Makinde vows not to allow crisis over Olubadan stool

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has pledged that he will not allow anyone to cause a crisis over the Olubadan stool. Makinde, who spoke on Wednesday, warned individuals peddling divisive tendencies over the matter to desist from such acts. The Olubadan stool is currently vacant as a result of the passage of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun. DAILY POST learnt that a cold war is raging among the kingmakers who are members of Olubadan-In-Council .

Makinde has, however, pledged that he will not allow anyone to cause a crisis over the issue. Makinde made these declarations when his deputy, Bayo Lawal, led other Muslim functionaries on a courtesy visit to his Ikolaba residence, shortly after observing the Eld-Fitri prayer. “Some people have kept talking about the Ibadan Chieftaincy System, saying it has got issues and all of that. But I said the Obas-in-Council are yet to make their nomination. When they make it, it will come to me and I will either say yes or no. But that has not happened. So, why are people focusing on things that are capable of dividing us? 'Those whose stock in trade is to keep looking for what to divide us should look for something else to do. They should rather focus on things that will unite us,” he said

