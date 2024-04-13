Governor laments lack of renovation in Kaduna State hospitals

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed concern over the lack of renovation in 32 General Hospitals across the state for the past 20 years. This has led to citizens seeking medical care in neighboring states.

The Governor has announced plans to remodel and equip six of these hospitals in the first phase. Additionally, two business moguls will build fences for 100 schools to support the Safe School Initiative.

Governor Kaduna State Hospitals Renovation Medical Care Schools Fences Safe School Initiative

