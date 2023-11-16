Governor Douye Diri Emerges Winner of Bayelsa State Governorship Election

After a grueling campaign, Governor Douye Diri of the PDP emerged as the winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election. Diri received 175,196 votes, while his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the APC, received 113,262 votes. The PDP won in six LGAs, while the APC won in two. The election result reflects the PDP's popularity in the state.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Governor Diri's Victory in Bayelsa State Election Faces OppositionThe victory of Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP , in the November 11, election in Bayelsa State , has been kicked against by the Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Udengs Eradiri, noting that he and his team were studying the results and brainstorming on the next line of action.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Observer Groups Commend INEC and Residents for Conduct of Bayelsa Governorship ElectionsA coalition of thirteen observer groups expressed satisfaction with INEC and residents for their conduct during the Bayelsa State Governorship Election s. They commended INEC for logistics arrangements and use of BVAS. The coalition also praised the peaceful conduct of the people but called for increased voter sensitization.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Low Voter Turnout in Nigerian States Reflects Lack of Confidence in Electoral SystemMany Nigerians have little interest or confidence in the electoral system as indicated by the low voter turnout in three states. A student, Ebelechukwu Tamar, expresses her loss of faith in the system and considers voting a waste of time. The election result shows Governor Douye Diri of the PDP winning a second term in office.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Lagos State Governor Calls for Global Standards to Regulate Digital ContentsThe Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, calls for global standards to regulate digital contents in the country. He made this statement at the Third Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference (NDCRC) in Lagos, highlighting the growth and impact of the Nigerian film industry.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: APC Renewed Hope Integrity Network Warns Against Plot to Cause Rift Between Tinubu and Zamfara GovernorThe All progressives Congress ( APC ) Renewed Hope Integrity Network (ARHIN) has warned against subterranean plot by disgruntled elements to cause rift between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State. Led by Mal. Danjuma Umar, the group insisted that those behind the plot are nothing but clout chasers working for some politicians under investigation for fraudulent activities. The group distanced Governor Lawal from the move by the presidential candidate of the opposition peoples democratic party ( PDP ) to ascertain the authenticity of the Chicago state university certificate of President Tinubu

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THECABLENG: Former Governor Discovers Pension Scam Involving His Late UncleAbdulkadir Kure, former governor of Niger state, discovers a pension scam involving his late uncle who had been collecting pension for several years after his death.

Source: thecableng | Read more »