Governor Diri's Victory in Bayelsa State Election Faces Opposition

The victory of Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 11, election in Bayelsa State, has been kicked against by the Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Udengs Eradiri, noting that he and his team were studying the results and brainstorming on the next line of action. The All Progressives Congress, APC, and its Governorship Candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, had on Monday, also rejected the result.

Eradiri, in a press conference held at his campaign secretariat in Yenagoa, the state capital, yesterday, said the election was held against the cardinal principles, laid-down procedures and ground rules that democratic elections to offices especially that of the governor of a state must be free, fair, credible and peacefu

