Governor declares state of emergency after attack in Niger state

Umar Bago, governor of Niger, has declared a state of emergency in the state, after two persons were killed during an attack by thugs in the Maitumbi area of Minna, Niger state.Confirming the incident to TheCable, Wasiu Abiodun, police spokesperson in the state, said six persons have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Speaking with journalists during the annual durbar festival on Sunday, Bago said he has issued a “shoot at sight” order to security operatives.

