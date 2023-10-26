Governor Bago dangles N3.5 billion to 1000 youths to go back to farming

Governor Mohammed Bago has offered the sum of N3.5 billion incentive to 1,000 youths as part of measures aimed at boosting agricultural development in the State.Governor Mohammed Bago has offered the sum of N3.5 billion incentive to 1,000 youths as part of measures aimed at boosting agricultural development in the state.

“Because you talking about green economy, we understand our strength as a people, we understand our strength as a State. What’s there for youths? Incentives will have to come first before any other thing.

“Again, another initiative is that in every Local Government that wants to establish agric extension school, so that these extension schools will have nursery where these plants, now one hectare – one family will give us one million tubers of banana, nobody knows how to plant banana.” headtopics.com

Also at the event, Governor Bago reeled out the first Executive Order on tree planting and the need for all Nigerlites to key into the laudable green economy initiative. “The next is cost, Niger State Government will give anybody that cokes back to farming N1 million if you renege, it becomes a trust and reputation issue. So, agric support fund must meet the expectation.

On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas noted that the summit provides a major milestone in our collective determination to promote sustainable development and tackle the challenges of caused by climate change. headtopics.com

“Therefore, I would like to express my appreciation to my friend, colleague, and brother, Rt. Hon. Bago, for initiating this endeavor that brings together experts, policymakers, investors, and stakeholders from various sectors to discuss and explore opportunities for a greener and more prosperous future for Niger State and the entire country.

