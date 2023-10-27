Gov Yusuf presents N350bn 2024 budget to Kano Assembly

Presenting the budget estimate to the lawmakers on Friday, Yusuf promised to block leakages in public financing. Yusuf said out of the total estimated budget of N350.2 billion, the sum of N215.8 billion was earmarked for capital projects while the sum of N134.4 billion was voted for recurrent expenditure. A breakdown of the proposed budget shows education received the highest allocation with N95.3 billion.

Works got N40.4 billion, physical planning N5.1 billion, transport N4.8 billion while agriculture was allocated N11 billion. In the same vein, water resources was allocated N13.4 billion while women and youths got N8.9 billion. The governor noted that his government is focusing on human capital development, promoting the general welfare of Kano residents, security, healthcare, food security and job creation, among others.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

