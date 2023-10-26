Gov Nwifuru Gives Ebonyi Community Ultimatum Over Missing Soldier

soldier deployed to the Akparata axis of Effium Community in Ohaukwu local government area of the State to maintain peace in the troubled community.

Governor Nwifuru who condemned the soldier’s disappearance said that he received the news with utmost shock and dismay and warned that the Committee intervening in the crisis will be dissolved if the missing Solder is not found before 12 noon on Thursday 26th October, 2023.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor and made available to LEADERSHIP, Governor Nwifuru further maintained that anyone or those found culpable will never inhabit in the community again. “Enough is enough”. headtopics.com

“To this end, His Excellency the Governor has warned that if the soldier is not found alive before 12 noon today, 26th October 2023, the Government will be left with no option than to declare war against whoever is involved, be it Effiuim or Ezza Effiuim.LEADERSHIP gathered that the soldier was declared missing on Wednesday in the troubled Effium community of the state.

It would be recalled that the people of Effium and Ezza-Effium in the community have been at war for over two years now with thousands of lives lost and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.All effort to bring to an end the gorilla warfare and killings by suspected warlords of the two communities by the last administration in the state proved abortive. headtopics.com

The current administration on assumption of office set up a peace and reconciliation committee to find a lasting solution to the war. The committee which was set up recent invited stakeholders of the both communities who signed a peace agreement and ceasefire. Despite the ceasefire and peace agreement, there has been attacks and counter attacks by the warlords.

