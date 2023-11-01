Gov Inuwa Declares 96th Conference Of Pharmaceutical Society Open In Gombe

The governor promised to continue to support and increase investment in their professional development in Gombe state. “This is exacerbated by the brain-drain syndrome where qualified pharmacists and other medical professionals are fleeing the country on a daily basis in search for greener pastures abroad. Sadly, this gap is being filled by quacks and pseudo-professionals whose activities endanger the health and wellbeing of our people”, he lamented.

“Recently, our administration established the Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency in order to standardize drug administration and ensure safe and effective use of drugs. This, together with the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (Go-Health) and other medical institutions, are providing the enabling environment for pharmacy professionals to contribute in the realization of universal health coverage in Gombe State”, he added.

He further noted that the second Gombe State Investment Summit will provide a platform to showcase the numerous investment potentials in Gombe State which could be leveraged by the Pharmaceutical Industries especially the 1000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park where many local and foreign companies have already indicated interests to open shops.

On his part, the deputy governor of Gombe State, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, presented a keynote address at the occasion.

