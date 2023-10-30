Gov Fubara enters emergency meeting with some House of Assembly members

The meeting, according to sources, may not be unconnected with the recent crisis rocking the political space in the state, which first saw the suspension of the leader of the House, as well as six other members. The number of Assembly members present at the meeting as at the time of filing this report is unknown. DAILY POST reports that journalists are waiting to be briefed by the Governor after the meeting.

