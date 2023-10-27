Gov Adeleke to complete 45km roads, five flyovers in 12 months

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Friday disclosed that his administration will embark on the construction of 45 kilometers of roads and five flyovers to be completed in the next twelve months.

He added that 1.5kilometre of roads would be selected in each of the 30 local government areas of the state, while some roads in Osogbo, Ilesa, and Ede in the first phase. “In a bid to ease traffic jams and reduce road accidents, we are dualising some roads in some major towns to start with. The listed towns include Osogbo, Ede and Ilesha.

He added more projects, such as health, education, water sector would be included in the infrastructural development. “Phase two of rehabilitation of 31 schools in the 30 mother local governments of Osun and Area Council. This includes portable water, new roofs, new toilets, renovation and painting of buildings, and Provision of desks and chairs. As you have seen in phase one of the school rehabilitation, our approach is to take a school and completely rehabilitate the buildings with desks and other learning facilities. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Adeleke, former PDP chieftain, Babayemi bicker over ‘use of private residence for govt business’Osun State Governor has accused Dotun Babayemi, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state of being ignorant of governmental process. Read more ⮕

Adeleke congratulates Tinubu on Supreme Court victoryGovernor Ademola Adeleke has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court, saying the time to unite for Nigeria is now. Read more ⮕

Adeleke Hails S’Court Judgment, Hopes Tinubu’s Presidency Brings ProgressBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

I was underrated because of my dancing skills-AdelekeThe Nation Newspaper I was underrated because of my dancing skills-Adeleke Read more ⮕

The passable view of roads in Southwest NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper The passable view of roads in Southwest Nigeria Read more ⮕