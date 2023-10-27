Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo, Husband Welcome First Child

Chinwo announced the birth via Instagram on Friday as she shared music video snippet of her rocking her baby bump, as she praised God for the new addition.She wrote: “Lord, we are grateful; we approach Your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving.

"You've filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed YOU DO THIS ONE."The Blessed family says, 'You Do This One.' Now streaming on all platforms from our upcoming album 'Overwhelming Victory.' Click the link in our bio to watch the full video on YouTube and pre-save the album."

