Google, Microsoft, OpenAI Set Up $10m Fund To Promote AI Research

The Frontier Model Forum is an industry body focused on ensuring that any advancements in AI technology and research remain safe, secure, and under human control while identifying best practices and standards. It also aims to facilitate information-sharing among policymakers and the industry.
Speaking on the purpose of the $10 million AI Safety Fund, the Forum, in a statement released on Thursday, disclosed that “Over the past year, industry has driven significant advances in the capabilities of AI. As those advances have accelerated, new academic research into AI safety is required.
“The initial funding commitment for the AI Safety Fund comes from Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, and the generosity of our philanthropic partners and the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Eric Schmid, and Jaan Tallinn. Together this amounts to over $10 million in initial funding,” he said. headtopics.com
“The Fund will put out a call for proposals within the next few months. Meridian Institute will administer the Fund — their work will be supported by an advisory committee composed of independent external experts, experts from AI companies, and individuals with experience in grantmaking.”Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.