Goods destroyed as fire engulfs Lagos plank market

Confirming the development, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the agency responded to distress calls, and arrived at the scene to discover that the plank market was engulfed in fire.

Meanwhile, Head of Public Education, Lagos State Fire Service, Mr. Amodu Shakira, said the fire has been put out.He said the state had earlier sent representatives to sympathise with traders, who lost their property during the fire outbreak.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Shawesh, yesterday called on the international community to mediate for a two-state solution to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The envoy made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Shawesh said that since the invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces, more…

Many African governments are currently caught in the crisis of refining domestic debts at cut-throat costs even as they overstretch the funding capacity of their central banks to bridge the gaping hole in their finances, a situation that has left many in dire straits, a report by S&P warned yesterday.President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to approve a loan of $7.86 billion and €100 million under the Federal Government’s 2022-2024 external borrowing plan.

The police in Anambra State have rescued two under aged girls, and 18 others from traffickers after a raid at a popular hotel in Oba town, in Idemili South Local Council of the state. Some of the girls, who were between 16 and 24 years, claimed that they were taken to the hotel by friends…

