Good governance only solution to peaceful co-existence in Nigeria

The stakeholders who spoke during the conference held in Lagos on Saturday with the theme 'Interfaith Peaceful Co-existence' agreed that good governance at all levels is the major criterion to have peaceful co-existence in Nigeria. Our correspondent reports that the conference was attended by religious leaders among whom are Christians, Muslims, Traditionalists and politicians from various political parties.

'Look at what is happening in different parts of Nigeria, disagreements and conflicts here and there. Rather than peace and harmony, what we are seeing is bitterness, acrimony, distrust, fighting, destruction of lives and property and total disunity. With all these, you will agree with me that the organisers of their conference deserve a commendation'.

