‘Good governance aid peaceful co-existence’

Stakeholders at a peace conference have agreed good governance is criterion to peaceful co-existence.

Chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, urged governments to provide good governance, which, he said, could foster peaceful co-existence among religious and ethnic groups. Ajadi, organising committee chairman, said for Nigerians to enjoy peaceful co-existence, the government must promote equity and fairness in allocation of resources, pursue even development and provide social welfare to citizens. Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on InterFaith Affairs, Olufemi Ibikunle, said politicians should not divide people along religious lines.

He said: “You can peacefully seek votes, but please don’t divide us. Let us live in peace, we are one people, irrespective of religious differences.” The conference was also attended by Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, represented by Onifeguwa of Ifeguwa, Oba Solomon Adedire, representative of Lagos and Oyo governments, among others. headtopics.com

