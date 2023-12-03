Godwin Ehigiamusoe: A Visionary Leader Making an Impact in Nigeria's Socio-Economy

Godwin Ehigiamusoe, Chairman of LAPO Microfinance Bank and founder-strategist behind the LAPO Group, is a visionary leader who has made a significant impact in Nigeria's socio-economy. With over forty years of experience, he has transformed the social enterprise and economic empowerment landscape, bringing structure and making a difference in businesses and communities.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: thecableng » / 🏆 2. in NG
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Tinubu and the supplementary budget: Matters arising, By Reuben AbatiPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
‘Adire’, ‘Small Talk’, ‘Egun’, other exciting FilmOne film lineup this year endPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Tribunal verdicts and Plateau political discord, By Zainab Suleiman OkinoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Why we quickly passed N2.17 trillion supplementary budgetPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Violent extremism growing in scope, impact in West AfricaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Politics of statistics in Nigeria, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »