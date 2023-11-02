Goalkeeper Udoh gets rave reviews with Maltese Mosta

The 24-year-old who helped Nigeria to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015, has been a regular fixture with Mosta FC since his arrival in the summer at the Charles Abela Memorial Stadium. His impressive performance last time out even earned him a place between the sticks in the all-star Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) Best X1 in conjunction with Times of Malta (TOM) for Matchday 5 but he surmised he would continue to do his best in order to maintain his status on the weekly award which reportedly is very popular with players in the Maltese top tier league.

The MFPA Best XI reportedly acknowledges the outstanding performers from the last BOV Premier League matchday together with the coach of the week as a pool of qualified coaches are engaged by the MFPA to watch every BOV Premier League match and identify candidates for the MFPA Best XI by rating the performances of all the players while the ones with the highest ratings are shortlisted for the MFPA Best XI before the final selection is drawn up.

Mosta FC completed the signing of Akpan just before the summer transfer window in Malta shut down in the summer. His signing according to TOM, ‘was a huge coup for Mosta FC who are bringing to the club a player who helped his country win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015.

It would be recalled Akpan was a star performer for the Golden Eaglets at the U17 World Cup in Chile where he made seven appearances and managed four clean sheets during the tournament as Nigeria won a historic fifth title.

