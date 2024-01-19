Global Mining Companies Commit to Nature Positive Future

As global mining and metals companies in Davos at the World Economic Forum commit to urgent action to support a nature positive future by 2030 that promotes the health, diversity and resilience of species, ecosystems, and natural processes, national and sub-national governments are still in a quandary on how to check the menace of illegal mining and effectively regulate the sector following Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Gunrunner Sets Up Illegal Gold Mining Operation in Northwest NigeriaA former gunrunner, known as Mr Sububu, has established an illegal gold mining operation in the Bagega area of Northwest Nigeria. He controls communities and all mining sites in the region, and his operation is more lucrative and vast than others. Villagers are routinely abducted and forced to work at the mines.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Illegal Mining in Nigeria: Chinese Nationals ArrestedSeveral Chinese nationals have been arrested in Nigeria for their involvement in illegal mining. Nigeria's mining sector faces challenges due to opaque extraction, insecurity, and organised crime.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Reckless Abandonment of Legacy Companies Worsens Unemployment in Southeast StatesReckless abandonment of legacy companies of yesteryears may have worsened the general high unemployment rate and dwindling revenue in the five Southeast states. The five states including Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo not only have their lots among low revenue earning states nationwide, they also account for some of the highest ratio of unemployed youth per population. Yet, across the East are relics of prime establishments that dated back to the1960s, during the administration of Premier of the old eastern region, Dr Michael Okpara, who laid a strong economic foundation for the region’s prosperity

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

AEC chairman expresses confidence in stability of 2024 global oil marketThe executive chairman of the AEC, NJ Ayuk, has expressed confidence that the 2024 global oil market will witness stability following strong and unflinching support offered to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC). Nigeria, Africa’s leading oil producers and member of the OPEC, has affirmed her commitment to efforts by OPEC and OPEC+ and its member countries to stabilise the global oil market in 2024 and beyond.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

UN Vote Supports African Tax Activists' Call for Global Tax ReformThe UN vote was a victory for African tax activists who have long demanded that the international community wrest control of global tax reform from the OECD. Many suspect the OECD isn't trustworthy due to its member states benefiting from dodgy financial practices. Africa loses billions each year in illicit capital flight, which could be used to boost the continent's economies.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria Loses Revenue and Generation Potential Due to Gas FlaringDespite the continuous shortage of gas for electricity generation companies to power their turbines with, Nigeria is still losing massive revenue and generation potential to the persistent gas flaring by oil companies operating in the country.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »