Global flight navigation market to hit $29.2 billion in six years

The global flight navigation systems market covering airports and advisory air traffic services to aircraft is projected to grow from $18.38 billion to $29.15 billion in the next six years.

The rising demand for an electronic system that gives flawless information about air traffic has propelled the demand for Flight Navigation Systems.The body has, however, called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in these air navigation eco-system.

He insisted that the controllers required training to match up with the technologies in the sector, warning that the world would not wait for Nigeria to do a catch-up. Besides, Agoro lamented the dearth of requisite technical manpower and inadequate human capital development in the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), maintaining that the type of manpower recruited into the agency are at variance with the real need or the agency as an Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP). headtopics.com

Experts observed that pilots still fly blind in some spots between Lagos and Abuja, despite the huge investment in the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON).Studies reveal that rising demand for an electronic system that gives flawless information about air traffic has propelled the demand for Flight Navigation Systems.

Studies reveal that there is 3.5 percent increase has been observed in the number of air carrier services present in underdeveloped and developed countries for automation to provide a better and safe air travel experience to its customers. The rising demand for the automation of avionics by the civil aviation industry has resulted in a rise in demand for Flight Control Systems. headtopics.com

