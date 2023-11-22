Give clarifications on Yusuf party membership

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the Court of Appeal's judgement that removed Governor Kabir Yusuf as the Governor of Kano State. The NNPP's National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, provided clarifications on Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf's party membership in the upcoming Governorship election in Kano.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NNPP Rejects Appeal Court Judgement on Kano State GovernorThe New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has rejected the Appeal Court Judgement sacking Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir, describing it as a miscarriage of justice.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

NNPP Founder Reacts to Appeal Court Ruling on Kano GovernorDr Boniface Aniebonam, Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says the Appeal Court ruling sacking Gov. Abba Yusuf, its governor in Kano is a rude shock to the party.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

BREAKING: Ex-NNPP National Chairman, Kaduna Gubernatorial Candidate Dumps Party for APCA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Ex-NNPP National chairman, Kaduna governorship candidate, Joins APCMr Alkali resigned his membership of the NNPP in March stating that he stepped down to give a younger member a chance to build the party.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Ex-NNPP National Chairman Alkali, Kaduna guber candidate Hunkuyi defect to APCA former national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali and the candidate of the NNPP in the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State, Senator Sulaiman Othman Hunkuyi, have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

BREAKING: Court Reserves Judgment in Kano Governor Yusuf’s Appeal Against His Sacking by TribunalA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »