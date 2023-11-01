Gift Orban nominated for CAF Young Player of the year award

Nigerian striker Gift Orban has been nominated for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Young Player of the Year (Men) award scheduled for 11 December 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. The nine other nominees are Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso and Bournemouth), Souleymane Alio (Burkina Faso and New Stars), Ernest Nuamah (Ghana & Olympique Lyonnais) and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco and Betis).

It is no surprise that Orban made the list as he was actually the highest-scoring Nigerian in Europe during the 2022/23 season.He had scored 18 goals in 23 matches across all competitions for Stabaek before departing the Norwegian league club for Belgian First Division A side, Gent in the winter transfer window.

Orban did not stop there as the 20-year-old also scored 20 goals in 22 games in all competitions for Gent.Also in last season’s UEFA Europa Conference League, Orban had five goals in six games.That was after he reached a career-high market value of 20 million euros, according to the official Transfer Market site.

The Premier Basketball League Management Committee (PBLMC) has chosen Abuja and Akure, Ondo State capital, as hosts of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) Premier Basketball League conference finals, which tips off from November 4 to 12.

Efe Ajagba’s World Boxing Council (WBC) title fight on Saturday against Australia’s Joe Goodal is the Nigerian’s biggest fight since he lost on unanimous decision to a tactically superior Frank Sanchez in 2021.

