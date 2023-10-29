Germany to provide cheap electricity to Nigeria, other ECOWAS countries

Scholz disclosed this while addressing a press conference after a meeting with the ECOWAS Commission’s President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, in Abuja on Sunday.

The German Chancellor said his country is also cooperating with the ECOWAS in other areas including pandemic prevention, security and prevention of coups in the region, adding that Germany had increased its financial support to the bloc recently.

Speaking earlier, the ECOWAS Commission’s President, Touray, said the organisation had received support from the government of Germany for a €81 million grant to address vital areas of development, including electricity.Touray said there is a plan to link electricity power production through West Africa from a centre in Cotonou in the Republic of Benin. headtopics.com

He said the project would allow West African countries to get electricity from a cheaper source, adding that it would translate to cheaper electricity within the bloc. “Recently, we have agreed to the tune of 81 million Euros that the government of Germany and the people of Germany have decided to grant to ECOWAS to support us in various areas.

“Those are vital areas and as I have indicated, they cover areas such as peaceful and inclusive society, climate and energy transition, sustainable economic development, health, societal protection and population.“The recent agreement has brought Germany’s support to ECOWAS over the decade to close to 500 million Euros,” he said. headtopics.com

The ECOWAS President said they discussed the challenges that the region is facing, including insecurity, infrastructure deficit and social development.

