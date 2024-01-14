Germany Supports Israel and Rejects Accusation of Genocide

Germany expressed its support for Israel and rejected the accusation of genocide brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice. Namibia criticized Germany for its support, reminding the country of its colonial past.





