Germany needs Nigerian talents for work, says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has revealed that there is a need in Germany for people who have talents in Nigeria and other African countries to work in a way that is a regular path for migrants.

Responding to the migration question, Scholz said the debate was on and that the grey areas would be attended to. “The second part of this is also an agreement that those who do not have the right to stay in my country can go back and should go back.

Tinubu said there was a very deep discussion in this direction, urging the separation of economic refugees from real refugees. “Nothing should send them away; we are ready to enter into a partnership to improve the migration situation. headtopics.com

Vanguard reports Tinubu and Scholz engaged in three separate meetings before addressing a joint press briefing. He also said that Nigeria was ready to encourage investment in gas pipelines and that the LNG would facilitate the shipment of liquefied gas to Europe.

“We’re going through tax reforms to eliminate double taxation and give you better returns on investments.”He added, “We definitely welcome you to the collaboration; we’re happy this is happening to us. headtopics.com

Reacting to Nigeria’s infrastructure, the German leader said the nation’s challenge was not just about roads and railways.

