President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his “shame” at crimes committed during Germany’s colonial rule in Tanzania on Wednesday and pledged to raise awareness of the atrocities in his own country. Tanzania was part of German East Africa, which saw one of the bloodiest uprisings in colonial history between 1905 and 1907.

Voicing his “shame” at the events, Steinmeier said Germany was ready to work with Tanzania towards a “communal processing” of the past. “I want to assure you that we Germans will search with you for answers to the unanswered questions that give you no peace,” he added.

Germany was open to cooperating on “the repatriation of cultural property and human remains”, he said after meeting President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of wounded Gaza residents and foreigners streamed into the border crossing with Egypt Wednesday, the first people set to escape the shattered Palestinian territory in more than three weeks of devastating war with Israel.

Ukraine said Wednesday that Russia had shelled more than 100 settlements over the last 24 hours -- more than in any single day so far this year.A former Presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Tein Jack-Rich has called on political gladiators in Rivers state to sheath their swords and ensure that the crisis rocking the assembly do not escalate to a stage where it can no longer be managed.

On Monday, the head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, at a United Nations Security Council emergency briefing warned urgent ceasefire is a matter of life and death for millions in the Gaza Strip.

