German chancellor: We'll partner with Nigeria in hydrocarbons, solid minerals sectors

“One of the main aspects for cooperation will be developing the economy and using the economic opportunities of your country,” he said.

“As you already said, there are a lot of chances not just from gas and oil, which is traditionally linked to your country. “But there’s a lot of room for improvement and for better using the capacities of your country, but also for going into investments for the future, which is about hydrogen and all the things that are important for an economy that is able to produce all the necessary goods for the people without harming the environment.“It is also important that we use the way of developing your economy in the fields of the minerals you have.

He said the present administration has implemented tax reforms to free the system of multiple taxations, preserve foreign investments, and increase returns.Advertisement “Nigeria has gone through a lot of reforms, yet we cannot be 100% sure everything goes smoothly,” he said. headtopics.com

“Some of you might not be here while we were discussing the rule of law, I know…for businesses, particularly investors, because I’ve been in that environment before, I am from that constituency. “I was once a Treasurer ExxonMobile in Nigeria, so I can understand the pain and delays of investment, I can understand the pain and delays of conflict in any business partnership and you cannot remove conflicts from the process, but you can minimize it.”“Investment is cowardly, it doesn’t like delays and conflicts, it will run away, we understand that. Equally, time management, to promote efficiency and smooth operation under the rule of law is crucially important,” he said.

