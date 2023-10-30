Geregu Power tops up profit to N11bn in Q3, may beat full year target

Geregu Power Plc earned roughly N4 billion profit in the third quarter (Q3), topping up to N11.3 billion for the nine months of operations.

The final quarter is forecast to add N3.1 billion to the bottom line – which looks quite good as well to be surpassed. Turnover jumped close to five times in Q3 to N21 billion compared to 34 percent growth in Q2. The figure is about N6 billion better than the N15.1 billion sales revenue forecast for Q3.

The upturn in the company’s earnings performance is expected to be maintained in the final quarter, during which projected sales revenue of N17.9 billion looks quite likely to be exceeded. At N55.7 billion, the company’s closing sales revenue at the end of Q3 represents an increase of 42.9 percent year-on-year, a considerable improvement from a marginal increase of 2.6 percent at half-year. headtopics.com

The cost saving from production cost powered an increase of 52.5 percent in gross profit to N28.9 billion — a big leap forward from an increase of about 8 percent in gross profit at half-year.Two major rising costs continued on the upsurge in Q3 — impairment loss on financial assets and administrative expenses — which multiplied more than 19 times year-on-year to N3.1 billion and more than doubled at 112.2 percent to N5.9 billion, respectively, over the period.

