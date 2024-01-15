General Musa Honors Contributions of Military Personnel

Mr Musa, a general, says the contributions of serving and retired officers and men as well as those who died in the course of defending the nation’s democracy and national unity would not be in vain. He also assured that the military would continue to pray for the quick recovery of those who suffered one form of injury or the other while protecting the nation’s freedom and fighting against insurgency in the country.

On this special occasion, let me also honour and acknowledge the immeasurable contributions of our gallant officers and men both serving and retired. Your selfless dedication to service in protecting our nation’s freedom and security has resulted in the relative peace which we enjoy today. I assure you of my unremitting support as you continue to uphold our values of respect for the rule of law, professionalism, loyalty to constituted authority, discipline, selfless service and courage





